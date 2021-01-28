More Than 1 Million Coronavirus Vaccinations Carried Out in Poland - Chief of Chancellery

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) More than 1 million coronavirus vaccinations have been carried out in Poland, Michal Dworczyk, Chief of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, who is in charge of vaccinations, said.

"We have passed the milestone of 1 million vaccinations as part of the national vaccination program," Dworczyk wrote on Twitter.

He said about 150,000 people had already received both doses of the vaccine.

In total, over 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna have been delivered to Poland.