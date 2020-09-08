UrduPoint.com
More Than 10 Million Tourists Visited Turkey In First 8 Months Of 2020 - President Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:40 AM

More Than 10 Million Tourists Visited Turkey in First 8 Months of 2020 - President Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The number of tourists who visited Turkey in 2020 has exceeded 10 million, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"To date, we have passed the figure of 10 million tourists. By the end of the year, we will bring this figure higher," Erdogan said, speaking in Ankara.

Antalya Province Governor Ersin Yazici earlier told Sputnik that after the resumption of flights from Russia on August 10, 2020, over 336,000 Russians have arrived in the province; overall, in the first eight months of the year, about 1.6 million foreign tourists visited it.

According to Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry, in January-July, 5.44 million foreign tourists visited Turkey, which is almost five times fewer than in the same period in 2019 (24.69 million).

