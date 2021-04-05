UrduPoint.com
More Than 10 Security Officers Killed In Afghanistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) At least 11 members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces were killed with four injured in two different areas in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, security sources told local media on Monday.

According to TOLOnews, the incidents occurred on Sunday.

The explosion of a mined car caused the death of two officers. Another nine were killed and four injured by terrorists at a checkpoint on the Helmand-Kandahar highway.

Officials have not commented on the incidents yet.

Afghanistan has witnessed another spike of violence despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September.

