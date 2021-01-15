UrduPoint.com
More Than 100 Arrested Over US Capitol Violence - FBI Chief

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) US law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 100 suspects in the aftermath of last week's attack on the Capitol by loyalists of President Donald Trump, Federal Bureau of Investigation  Director Christopher Wray said during security briefing.

"Our posture is aggressive and it will stay that way through [Joe Biden's] inauguration. In that vein, we and our partners have arrested more than 100 individuals for their criminal activities in last week's siege of the Capitol and continue to pursue countless other related investigations," Wray said during a briefing with Vice President Mike Pence.

He added that from January 6, the day of the Capitol riot, investigators have identified more than 200 suspects.

