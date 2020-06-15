More Than 100 COVID Cases Confirmed in Beijing After Pause - WHO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Beijing after an extended period with no cases, the origins of the new outbreak are being investigated, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said Monday.

"Even in countries that have demonstrated the ability to suppress transmission, countries must stay alert to the possibility of resurgence. Last week, China reported a new cluster of cases in Beijing, after more than 50 days without a case in that city. More than 100 cases have now been confirmed. The origin and extent of the outbreak are being investigated," Tedros told a press conference.