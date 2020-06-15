UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 100 COVID Cases Confirmed In Beijing After Pause - WHO Chief

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

More Than 100 COVID Cases Confirmed in Beijing After Pause - WHO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Beijing after an extended period with no cases, the origins of the new outbreak are being investigated, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said Monday.

"Even in countries that have demonstrated the ability to suppress transmission, countries must stay alert to the possibility of resurgence. Last week, China reported a new cluster of cases in Beijing, after more than 50 days without a case in that city. More than 100 cases have now been confirmed. The origin and extent of the outbreak are being investigated," Tedros told a press conference.

Related Topics

World China Alert Beijing

Recent Stories

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

9 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

27 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

52 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.