More Than 100 Detained Across Belarus At Opposition Rallies - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

More Than 100 Detained Across Belarus at Opposition Rallies - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) More than 100 people have been detained so far on Sunday at opposition rallies across Belarus, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik.

Weekend opposition rallies have become commonplace across the nation following the disputed August 9 presidential election.

"More than 100 people have already been detained across the country for participating in unauthorized mass events. The number of participants as of 17:00 [14:00 GMT] is significantly less than in all previous similar protest rallies," Chemodanova said.

A list of detained individuals posted on the website of the Viasna human rights center shows that detentions have taken place in many cities in Belarus, including Minsk, Grodno, Mogilev, Vitebsk and others.

