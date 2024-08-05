Open Menu

More Than 100 Die In China's Heavy Rains, Over 100 Others Missing Shenzhen

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Floods caused by heavy summer rains continue to cause death and destruction across China, with over 100 people killed and many more missing, according to data protection authority (DPA).

At least eight people were killed in the southwestern province of Sichuan over the weekend, after the city of Kangding was hit by a flash flood and landslide, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

A motorway bridge collapsed and several houses were also destroyed. There have been a number of similar incidents with fatalities in China this summer.

A flash flood tore away a 40-metre-long section of a bridge in Shaanxi province on July 19. At least 38 people lost their lives and 24 people went missing. At least 14 people were killed in another flash flood in a village in Sichuan and 25 others are still missing following that incident.

At least 48 people died in recent days in the central Chinese province of Hunan where flooding occurred in many places. At least 35 people are still missing there. In total, 108 people are known to have lost their lives and at least 103 others are still missing across China.

