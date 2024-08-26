More Than 100 Evacuated From East London Tower Block Fire
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) More than 200 firefighters have responded to a fire at a high-rise tower block partly used by residents in Dagenham, east London.
At least 100 people have been evacuated from the residential building after the fire started shortly before 3:00 a.m. (0200GMT).
Four patients were treated at the scene according to the London Ambulance Service. Two patients were taken to hospital.
"We were called at 2.52 a.m. today (26 August) to reports of a fire on Freshwater Road in Dagenham,” a spokesman said.
"We sent a large number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers, an advanced paramedic in critical care, emergency planning officers, a command support vehicle and members of our hazardous area response team.
”
“Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are responding to a fire on Freshwater Road in Dagenham,” The London Fire Brigade wrote on X an hour after the fire started.
Alan Bendell, a fire station commander, said the fire was “producing heavy smoke and we're advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”
A similar fire in 2017 caused the death of 72 people in London’s Grenfell Tower.
