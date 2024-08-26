Open Menu

More Than 100 Evacuated From East London Tower Block Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

More than 100 evacuated from east London tower block fire

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) More than 200 firefighters have responded to a fire at a high-rise tower block partly used by residents in Dagenham, east London.

At least 100 people have been evacuated from the residential building after the fire started shortly before 3:00 a.m. (0200GMT).

Four patients were treated at the scene according to the London Ambulance Service. Two patients were taken to hospital.

"We were called at 2.52 a.m. today (26 August) to reports of a fire on Freshwater Road in Dagenham,” a spokesman said.

"We sent a large number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers, an advanced paramedic in critical care, emergency planning officers, a command support vehicle and members of our hazardous area response team.

“Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are responding to a fire on Freshwater Road in Dagenham,” The London Fire Brigade wrote on X an hour after the fire started.

Alan Bendell, a fire station commander, said the fire was “producing heavy smoke and we're advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”

A similar fire in 2017 caused the death of 72 people in London’s Grenfell Tower.

Related Topics

Fire Road Vehicle London August 2017 From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

8 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

8 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

8 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

8 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

8 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

8 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

8 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

8 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

8 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

8 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From World