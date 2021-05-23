UrduPoint.com
More Than 100 May Have Died In Nyigarongo Eruption In DRC - Local Resident To Sputnik

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:10 PM

More Than 100 May Have Died in Nyigarongo Eruption in DRC - Local Resident to Sputnik

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) More than 100 people may have already died because of the eruption of Mount Nyigarongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a resident of the nearby city of Goma, told Sputnik, as some city residents began to return to their homes to asses the damage.

"But there is a lot of earthquake still being felt.

We are already talking about more than 100 dead victims of the consequences of the volcano," Elie Claude Mpamba Musango said.

Musango who is also a bishop, said one of the churches where he is a pastor was destroyed due to the heavy fire.

"It is very difficult. These conditions are unbearable. People have been working over night under the rain trying to rescue the situation," Musango said.

