Mon 06th July 2020

More Than 100 New COVID19 Cases Reported in Tokyo, Upward Trend Continues - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan over the past 24-hour period has once again surpassed 200, most of the cases were registered in Tokyo, Japanese media report.

On Sunday, 111 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Tokyo, The Japan Times said. This is the fourth consecutive day that over 100 new coronavirus cases are reported in the Japanese capital.

On Saturday, 131 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tokyo, the highest daily figure since May 2. In total, the Japanese capital has more than 6,760 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Overall, Japan now has more than 20,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 712 patients who got infected with COVID-19 on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Japan's coronavirus death toll stands at 990, while more than 17,700 people have recovered.

After May 5, Tokyo saw a drop in coronavirus cases with fewer than 40 new cases reported daily. However, in the past days, there has been an upward trend in the number of new cases and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents on Saturday to avoid traveling beyond the capital's borders.

