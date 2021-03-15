UrduPoint.com
More Than 100 Russian Soldiers Killed In Syria Since 2015 - Lawmaker

Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

The overall number of soldiers killed since the beginning of Russia's military involvement in Syria is 112 people, Andrey Krasov, the first deputy head of the State Duma Defense Committee, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The overall number of soldiers killed since the beginning of Russia's military involvement in Syria is 112 people, Andrey Krasov, the first deputy head of the State Duma Defense Committee, said on Monday.

"112 Russian have been killed soldiers in Syria," Krasov said during a parliamentary round table discussion on military health care.

The war in Syria is in its tenth year now. In August 2015, Damascus asked Moscow for military assistance in countering armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations, that had taken large areas of Syrian territory. The Russian forces have continued to provide military and airborne assistance, and have also been monitoring the ceasefire, and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees.

