More Than 100 Strains of Coronavirus Detected in Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday that the country's health authorities have detected more than 100 strains of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak's onset.

"After the first cases were detected in the country, Russian scientists distinguished between different strains of the coronavirus.

There are more than 100 of them at the moment," Golikova said at a meeting of Russia's COVID-19 response center.

The official commended the Russian-discovered strains as being a sizable contribution to the global effort for monitoring the virus' mutation.