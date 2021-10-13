More than 100 Yemen rebels killed south of Marib: coalition

More than 100 Yemeni rebels have been killed south of Marib, the coalition said on Wednesday, reporting a heavy toll for the third straight day in fighting for the strategic city

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 100 Yemeni rebels have been killed south of Marib, the coalition said on Wednesday, reporting a heavy toll for the third straight day in fighting for the strategic city.

The Huthis' latest casualties in the Abdiya district "exceeded 108", the coalition said, after announcing more than 156 dead on Monday and over 134 on Tuesday.

That brought the unconfirmed toll to about 400 in the area this week as an analyst said the rebels have made significant advances.

The coalition, which relies heavily on air strikes to combat the Huthis, did not reveal how it arrived at those figures. They could not be independently verified by AFP.

"We have conducted 19 operations targeting (Huthi) militia members in the past 24 hours in Abdiya, destroying 12 of their military vehicles and their losses exceeded 108 members," the coalition said in a statement carried by state-run Al-Ekhbariya television.