UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 1,000 Exhibitors Sign Up For 3rd Import Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:08 PM

More than 1,000 exhibitors sign up for 3rd import expo

More than 1,000 exhibitors worldwide have signed up to attend the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai this year, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :More than 1,000 exhibitors worldwide have signed up to attend the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai this year, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Monday.

By the end of January, more than half of the exhibit space had been occupied, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng at a press conference.

The CIIE is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world and has seen fruitful outcomes in the past two expos.

Through participating in the expo, enterprises have seen the potential of the Chinese market and gained tangible benefits, Gao said.

The third CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

Related Topics

World Import China Shanghai Gao January Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission ..

11 minutes ago

Thai Global Power Synergy delegation meets Omar Ay ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescues 6907 people during Jan

3 minutes ago

Many developmental projects underway in district A ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 187 absconders, 154 suspects in Janu ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-MD PIA's judicial remand extended till Feb 26

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.