More than 1,000 wounded in Kazakhstan unrest: ministry

More than 1,000 people have been wounded in days of mounting unrest in Kazakhstan, the health ministry said Thursday

Moscow, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 1,000 people have been wounded in days of mounting unrest in Kazakhstan, the health ministry said Thursday.

"More than 1,000 people were wounded following riots in different regions of Kazakhstan, nearly 400 among them were hospitalised and 62 people are in intensive care," deputy health minister Azhar Guiniyat said on Khabar-24 television, according to Russian news agencies Interfax and TASS.