More than 100,000 children in migration-related US detention: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 100,000 children are currently being held in migration-related detention in the United States , including those held with their parents and minors detained alone, the UN said Monday.

"The total number currently detained is 103,000," Manfred Nowak, lead author of the United Nations Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty, told AFP, calling the figure "conservative".