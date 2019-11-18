UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 100,000 Children In Migration-related US Detention: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:16 PM

More than 100,000 children in migration-related US detention: UN

More than 100,000 children are currently being held in migration-related detention in the United States, including those held with their parents and minors detained alone, the UN said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 100,000 children are currently being held in migration-related detention in the United States, including those held with their parents and minors detained alone, the UN said Monday.

"The total number currently detained is 103,000," Manfred Nowak, lead author of the United Nations Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty, told AFP, calling the figure "conservative".

Related Topics

United Nations Lead United States

Recent Stories

Time has come to invest in Balochistan: Jam Kamal

3 minutes ago

New Bolivian Government Claims Plotters Wanted to ..

3 minutes ago

South Ossetia Says Italian Lawyers May Represent R ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Meets Fed Chairman Powell to Discuss Interes ..

4 minutes ago

Three dead in Oklahoma Walmart shooting: US media

29 minutes ago

Naftogaz Says Received Proposal From Gazprom to Ex ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.