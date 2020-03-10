UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 100,000 Flee Nicaragua Unrest: UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

More than 100,000 flee Nicaragua unrest: UN

More than 100,000 people have fled Nicaragua in the two years since the central American country plunged into political and social crisis, the United Nations refugee agency said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 100,000 people have fled Nicaragua in the two years since the central American country plunged into political and social crisis, the United Nations refugee agency said Tuesday.

"More than 100,000 people have fled reported persecution and human rights abuses in the country, seeking asylum abroad," spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.

Related Topics

United Nations Geneva Refugee

Recent Stories

PSL matches to be held in Karachi as per schedule: ..

2 minutes ago

Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Al ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-Germany Trade Chamber Expects No Long-Term ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Central Bank Bought $207Mln Worth of Fore ..

3 minutes ago

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

26 minutes ago

Russia says 'doors aren't closed' to cooperation w ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.