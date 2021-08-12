UrduPoint.com

More Than 100,000 Hectares Burned In Greek Fires: EU Data

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

More than 100,000 hectares burned in Greek fires: EU data

More than 100,000 hectares have been burnt by wildfires raging in Greece over the last two weeks, the most destructive fires in the country since 2007, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed Thursday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 100,000 hectares have been burnt by wildfires raging in Greece over the last two weeks, the most destructive fires in the country since 2007, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed Thursday.

Since July 29, fires have scorched 100,874 hectares (250,000 acres) during the country's worst heatwave in decades, according to AFP calculations using EFFIS data.

