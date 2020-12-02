More than 100,000 people have already received the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) More than 100,000 people have already received the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"To date more than 100,000 citizens have already been vaccinated. Vaccine Sputnik V is being delivered to all regions of Russia to launch a mass vaccination campaign shortly," Murashko said during a presentation of the vaccine at the United Nations.