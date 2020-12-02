UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 100,000 Received Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:39 PM

More Than 100,000 Received Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

More than 100,000 people have already received the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) More than 100,000 people have already received the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"To date more than 100,000 citizens have already been vaccinated. Vaccine Sputnik V is being delivered to all regions of Russia to launch a mass vaccination campaign shortly," Murashko said during a presentation of the vaccine at the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia All

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

56 minutes ago

Punjab, Balochistan, KP White & Red teams qualify ..

1 minute ago

Qatar to Open Fourth World Cup 2022 Stadium on Dec ..

1 minute ago

EU's Kyriakides Calls for Keeping COVID-19 Restric ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 02 Dec 2020

21 minutes ago

Spices worth 62.469 million imported in four month ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.