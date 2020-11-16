More Than 11 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed in US - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 11 million, while the death toll stands at over 246,000, according to the latest data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University.

As of 22:15 GMT on Sunday, there were 11,000,984 coronavirus cases in the US, including 246,006 deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 4,148,444 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the US, Johns Hopkins University data showed.

The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as the highest death toll, of all the countries in the world.