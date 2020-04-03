UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 11,000 People Arrested In Sri Lanka For Breaching COVID-19 Curfew - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:18 PM

More Than 11,000 People Arrested in Sri Lanka for Breaching COVID-19 Curfew - Reports

Police in Sri Lanka have arrested 11,019 people for violating the curfew imposed earlier in March to curb the transmission of COVID-19 in the island nation, Sri Lankan media reported

New Delhi (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Police in Sri Lanka have arrested 11,019 people for violating the curfew imposed earlier in March to curb the transmission of COVID-19 in the island nation, Sri Lankan media reported.

According to the Ada Derana news outlet, police have also confiscated 2,727 vehicles in connection with COVID-19 curfew violations of their owners to be kept in custody until the pandemic threat is lifted.

Sri Lanka imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew over the pandemic on March 20 with several subsequent extensions. The government warned people about police being mandated to sanction violators even without warrants and about a subsequent strict legal action.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka as of Friday is 151 confirmed cases, including four fatalities, according to the latest situation report by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

Police Sri Lanka Vehicles March Media Government

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister Johnson Remains in Self-Isolatio ..

3 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson continues self-isolation ..

3 minutes ago

German car sales plummet as virus restrictions bit ..

3 minutes ago

Farah has no qualms over Tokyo Olympics delay

3 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 03 Ap ..

8 minutes ago

SpaceX CEO Musk Believes Starship Prototype Explos ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.