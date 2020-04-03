More Than 11,000 People Arrested in Sri Lanka for Breaching COVID-19 Curfew - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020)

According to the Ada Derana news outlet, police have also confiscated 2,727 vehicles in connection with COVID-19 curfew violations of their owners to be kept in custody until the pandemic threat is lifted.

Sri Lanka imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew over the pandemic on March 20 with several subsequent extensions. The government warned people about police being mandated to sanction violators even without warrants and about a subsequent strict legal action.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka as of Friday is 151 confirmed cases, including four fatalities, according to the latest situation report by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health.