More Than 1.1Mln US Workers File Jobless Claims Amid Fight Over Stimulus - Labor Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:44 PM
Just over 1.1 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, even with no certainty on when they would be paid amid a continued fight in Congress between President Donald Trump's Republican party and its Democrats rivals on what the compensation should be
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Just over 1.1 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, even with no certainty on when they would be paid amid a continued fight in Congress between President Donald Trump's Republican party and its Democrats rivals on what the compensation should be.
"In the week ending August 15, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,106,000," the Labor Department said in a news release. The latest number brought new weekly claims back above the 1 million mark after they briefly fell below that line in the previous week to Aug 8.