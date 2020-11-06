More than 12 million virus cases detected in Europe

More than 12 million cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP from health authority figures at 1600 GMT Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 12 million cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP from health authority figures at 1600 GMT Friday.

The region of 52 countries is the hardest-hit zone in the world in terms of infections, ahead of Latin American and the Caribbean with 11.

5 million cases and Asia with 10.9 million.

Almost half of the 12 million cases in Europe are in four countries: Russia with 1,733,440, followed by France (1,601,367), Spain (1,306,316) and the United Kingdom(1,123,197).