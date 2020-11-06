UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 12 Million Virus Cases Detected In Europe

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

More than 12 million virus cases detected in Europe

More than 12 million cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP from health authority figures at 1600 GMT Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 12 million cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP from health authority figures at 1600 GMT Friday.

The region of 52 countries is the hardest-hit zone in the world in terms of infections, ahead of Latin American and the Caribbean with 11.

5 million cases and Asia with 10.9 million.

Almost half of the 12 million cases in Europe are in four countries: Russia with 1,733,440, followed by France (1,601,367), Spain (1,306,316) and the United Kingdom(1,123,197).

Related Topics

World Russia Europe France Spain United Kingdom From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President advises continued adherence to anti-COVI ..

1 minute ago

US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin v ..

1 minute ago

Outgoing DIG receives acknowledgments at farewell

1 minute ago

French Church Attacker Moved Out of Nice Hospital ..

1 minute ago

456 revenue related complains disposed off in open ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as f ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.