UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Germany, Over 500 More Than Day Before

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 08:40 AM

More Than 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Germany, Over 500 More Than Day Before

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Germany confirmed 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and five new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24-hour period, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 234,853.

The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,277, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

Over 209,300 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Germany.

On Monday, Germany reported 711 new coronavirus cases and three new fatalities. On Sunday, Germany confirmed 782 new coronavirus cases and two deaths from COVID-19.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 case numbers in many Federal states in Germany in the past weeks, while the average age of infected individuals has been decreasing.

Related Topics

Germany Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

9 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

9 hours ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

9 hours ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

9 hours ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.