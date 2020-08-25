More Than 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Germany, Over 500 More Than Day Before

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Germany confirmed 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and five new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24-hour period, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 234,853.

The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,277, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

Over 209,300 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Germany.

On Monday, Germany reported 711 new coronavirus cases and three new fatalities. On Sunday, Germany confirmed 782 new coronavirus cases and two deaths from COVID-19.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 case numbers in many Federal states in Germany in the past weeks, while the average age of infected individuals has been decreasing.