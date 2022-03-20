UrduPoint.com

More Than 12,000 Donbas Refugees Enter Russia Over Past 24 Hours - FSB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

More Than 12,000 Donbas Refugees Enter Russia Over Past 24 Hours - FSB

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) ON-DON, Russia, March 20 (Sputnik) - Over 12,000 people evacuated from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) have crossed the Russian border in the last 24 hours, the Border Directorate of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) for the Rostov Region said on Sunday.

The DPR and LPR began evacuating civilians to Russia on February 18, after reporting an increase in shelling by the Ukrainian troops. This past Monday, acting Russian Minister for Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan said that the total number of Donbas evacuees in Russia neared 250,000.

"Over the past 24 hours, more than 12,000 citizens have crossed the border to enter Russia through checkpoints located in the Rostov region," the authority said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the DPR and LPR in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

On Friday, United Nations Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a briefing that since February 24, the number of refugees from Ukraine abroad exceeded 3.2 million, of which almost 185,000 came to Russia.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Rostov Luhansk Donetsk February March Border Sunday From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

8 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

16 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>