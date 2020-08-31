More Than 120,800 Deaths From COVID19 Registered in Brazil - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Brazil's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 120,800 with more than 360 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry informs.

Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 3,862,311, with 16,158 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Over the same period, 366 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll up to 120,828.

More than 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

On Saturday, Brazil reported 41,350 new cases and 758 new deaths from the coronavirus infection.

On Friday, the country reported 855 new deaths from COVID-19 and 43,412 new cases.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 114,000 and the number of recoveries was at over 2.7 million.

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 5.99 million coronavirus cases and more than 183,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.