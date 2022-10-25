More Than 130 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Cruise Ship in New Zealand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) More than 130 people aboard a cruise ship that arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday have tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported.

The Ovation of the Seas is one of the first cruise liners to make a stop in the capital of Wellington after a two-year pause caused by the pandemic, Radio New Zealand reported.

The radio cited health authorities as saying that 129 passengers and two crew members had tested positive. The ship carries up to 5,000 passengers and a crew of 1,500.

All people aged 12 and over had to be fully vaccinated and present a negative coronavirus test before sailing, RNZ reported.

The country reported an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases last week after two months of decline since the July peak. Hospital occupancy has been on the rise, while virus-related deaths have decreased.