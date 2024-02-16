More than 130 Senegal opponents released from prison since Thursday

More than 130 opposition and civil society members in Senegal have been released from prison since Thursday and around 90 more are due to be freed on Friday, according to ministry of Justice figures sent to AFP

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) More than 130 opposition and civil society members in Senegal have been released from prison since Thursday and around 90 more are due to be freed on Friday, according to ministry of Justice figures sent to AFP.

It comes as President Macky Sall seeks to appease public opinion and end the crisis caused by the delay to this month's presidential poll, a move overturned by Senegal's Constitutional Council late on Thursday.

The justice ministry said that 134 people had been released since Thursday.

Souleymane Djim, a member of the collective of families of political prisoners, said 156 detainees were released on Thursday, "and a total of 500 are due to be released" shortly.

"As a result of international pressure, President Macky Sall is ordering some releases," he told AFP.

Lawyer Cheikh Koureissy Ba on Thursday told AFP that most of his clients "in politically motivated cases have been released," adding that this concerned several dozen detainees.

Opposition figurehead Ousmane Sonko and his second in command Bassirou Diomaye Faye have been detained since 2023.

There is currently no indication of their possible release.

Several hundred opposition members -- more than a thousand according to some rights organisations -- have been arrested since 2021, when Sonko began a bitter standoff with the state that sparked deadly unrest.