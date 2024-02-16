Open Menu

More Than 130 Senegal Opponents Released From Prison Since Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM

More than 130 Senegal opponents released from prison since Thursday

More than 130 opposition and civil society members in Senegal have been released from prison since Thursday and around 90 more are due to be freed on Friday, according to ministry of Justice figures sent to AFP

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) More than 130 opposition and civil society members in Senegal have been released from prison since Thursday and around 90 more are due to be freed on Friday, according to ministry of Justice figures sent to AFP.

It comes as President Macky Sall seeks to appease public opinion and end the crisis caused by the delay to this month's presidential poll, a move overturned by Senegal's Constitutional Council late on Thursday.

The justice ministry said that 134 people had been released since Thursday.

Souleymane Djim, a member of the collective of families of political prisoners, said 156 detainees were released on Thursday, "and a total of 500 are due to be released" shortly.

"As a result of international pressure, President Macky Sall is ordering some releases," he told AFP.

Lawyer Cheikh Koureissy Ba on Thursday told AFP that most of his clients "in politically motivated cases have been released," adding that this concerned several dozen detainees.

Opposition figurehead Ousmane Sonko and his second in command Bassirou Diomaye Faye have been detained since 2023.

There is currently no indication of their possible release.

Several hundred opposition members -- more than a thousand according to some rights organisations -- have been arrested since 2021, when Sonko began a bitter standoff with the state that sparked deadly unrest.

Related Topics

Civil Society Senegal From Opposition

Recent Stories

IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational ..

IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in South Punjab next year

4 minutes ago
 ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to di ..

ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions

4 minutes ago
 SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20

SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20

4 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women Uni ..

Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur

5 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places i ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD

5 minutes ago
 SC to hear petition against general elections on F ..

SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19

5 minutes ago
FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

5 minutes ago
 DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muh ..

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..

12 minutes ago
 RDA issues notice to marketing company for adverti ..

RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..

12 minutes ago
 PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9

PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9

3 minutes ago
 Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World