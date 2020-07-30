More Than 1.4 Mln US Workers Filed for Unemployment Aid Last Week - Labor Department

US weekly unemployment claims rose for the second straight week with some 1.43 million US workers filing for first-time unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of COVID-19 infections continued to overwhelm the country's economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US weekly unemployment claims rose for the second straight week with some 1.43 million US workers filing for first-time unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of COVID-19 infections continued to overwhelm the country's economy.

"In the week ending July 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,434,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a press release.

The previous week's filings amounted to 1.42 million and came on top of previous filings of nearly 54 million over 18 weeks.

The percentage of jobless Americans, defined by the Labor Department as the "advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate," was at 11.6 percent for the week ending July 25, up 0.4 percent from the previous week to July 18.

The number of continuing jobless claims �accounting for people who haven not found work since filing first-time claims � rose back above the 17 million mark from the 16.2 million observed previously. The continuing jobless claims data typically lags the headline jobless claims number by a week.

"The COVID-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment," the Labor Department said in a summary, headlining the news release.

The United States has more than�4.4 million recorded cases of COVID-19 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll from the pandemic has surpassed 150,000 � more than a fifth of the world's fatalities from the virus.

The weekly jobless claims data came as the Commerce Department reported that the US economy shrank at its fastest pace in the country's history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 32.9 percent amid widespread lockdowns forced by COVID-19.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday the pace of economic recovery seen since business reopenings from lockdown has slowed. He also said some jobs lost to the pandemic may never return, adding that many laid off from eateries and places of public entertainment such as restaurants and bars do not have enough jobs to return to.