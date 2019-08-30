More Than 140,000 People Visited Russian MAKS-2019 Air Show in 3 Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) More than 140,000 people have visited the MAKS-2019 aviation and space salon near Moscow in the past three days, Russian police said Thursday.

According to the Moscow Region Police, on Tuesday the salon was visited by 40,000 people, followed by 51,000 on Wednesday and Thursday each.

There have been no serious incidents so far.

Security during the event is provided by the police and the National Guard.

