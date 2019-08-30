UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 140,000 People Visited Russian MAKS-2019 Air Show In 3 Days

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

More Than 140,000 People Visited Russian MAKS-2019 Air Show in 3 Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) More than 140,000 people have visited the MAKS-2019 aviation and space salon near Moscow in the past three days, Russian police said Thursday.

According to the Moscow Region Police, on Tuesday the salon was visited by 40,000 people, followed by 51,000 on Wednesday and Thursday each.

There have been no serious incidents so far.

Security during the event is provided by the police and the National Guard.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Media Event

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

13 minutes ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

43 minutes ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

2 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

1 hour ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

2 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.