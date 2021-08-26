UrduPoint.com

More Than 150 Killed In Ethiopia Attack: Rights Agency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:17 PM

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Gunmen killed more than 150 people in an attack last week in a restive part of western Ethiopia that sparked deadly reprisals, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said Thursday.

"The area's residents and others have told the commission more than 150 people were killed by the gunmen," the state-affiliated but independent commission said in a statement.

The August 18 attack occurred after security forces withdrew from a part of Oromia, a troubled region in Ethiopia's west, the commission said.

Witnesses told the EHRC that the gunmen were affiliated with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), an armed group blamed for violence in western and southern Ethiopia.

The killings sparked an exodus of residents, mainly women and children, to neighbouring areas and "ethnic-based reprisal attacks" that left more than 60 people dead in the days afterward, the commission said.

The OLA, believed to number in the low thousands, broke off from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition party that spent years in exile but was allowed to return to Ethiopia after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

Abiy's government has blamed the OLA for a number of recent massacres targeting ethnic Amharas, the country's second-largest group, though the militants have denied responsibility.

