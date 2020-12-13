UrduPoint.com
More Than 16 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed In US - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 16 million, while the death toll stands at over 297,000, according to the latest data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University.

As of 21:50 GMT on Saturday, there were 16,014,839 coronavirus cases in the US, including 297,501 deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 6,135,314 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the US, Johns Hopkins University data showed.

The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as the highest death toll, of all the countries in the world.

