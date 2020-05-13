UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 160,000 Coronavirus Deaths Recorded In Europe: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:26 PM

More than 160,000 coronavirus deaths recorded in Europe: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 160,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1300 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 160,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1300 GMT Wednesday.

Nearly three quarters of the 160,455 victims died in the four worst-hit European countries: Britain, Italy, Spain and France.

So far, 1,798,209 cases have been recorded across Europe.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Related Topics

World Europe France Died Spain Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

46 minutes ago

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

1 hour ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

2 hours ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

2 hours ago

Buzz off: Italian start-up offers social distancin ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.