Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 06:54 PM

More Than 1,700 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US Due to Hurricane Nicole - FlightAware

More than 1,700 flights were canceled or delayed in the United States as Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida on Thursday, the web tracker FlightAware said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) More than 1,700 flights were canceled or delayed in the United States as Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida on Thursday, the web tracker FlightAware said.

"Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today:1,226," the portal said.

As of 8:30 a.m. EST (01:30 p.m. GMT), another 526 flights were delayed, it added.

Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in the US state of Florida early Thursday, before weakening to a tropical storm.

Orlando International Airport was the worst affected by the storm. More than 850 flights, or about 90% of the total, were canceled at the airport. Another airport near Orlando - Sanford - reported about 61 cancellations, or 96% of all scheduled flights. In Tampa, more than 80 flights were canceled and almost 60 delayed, FlightAware said.

