More Than 17,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children in US Custody - Biden Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) A total of 17,056 migrant children who came to the United States without a parent or a legal guardian are currently under the care of the US government, the Biden administration revealed in new data.

Data released on Thursday by the departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Homeland Security (DHS) showed that as of Wednesday, a total of 11,900 asylum-seeking migrant children are in care facilities run by the HHS and another 5,156 are under the custody of Customs and Border Protection.

Earlier on Thursday, the Biden administration announced it is opening a ninth temporary facility in San Antonio, Texas, to hold an additional 2,400 unaccompanied migrant children.

The Biden administration has opened temporary care facilities in Dallas, Pecos and Midland, two in the US military bases near El Paso and San Antonio and two in Carrizo Springs - all in Texas - as well as another one in San Diego, California.

The Biden administration said the nine facilities provide enough space to accommodate 15,602 migrant children.

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants arriving via its border with Mexico in the past 20 years, according to reports.