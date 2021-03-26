UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 17,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children In US Custody - Biden Administration

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 03:40 AM

More Than 17,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children in US Custody - Biden Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) A total of 17,056 migrant children who came to the United States without a parent or a legal guardian are currently under the care of the US government, the Biden administration revealed in new data.

Data released on Thursday by the departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Homeland Security (DHS) showed that as of Wednesday, a total of 11,900 asylum-seeking migrant children are in care facilities run by the HHS and another 5,156 are under the custody of Customs and Border Protection.

Earlier on Thursday, the Biden administration announced it is opening a ninth temporary facility in San Antonio, Texas, to hold an additional 2,400 unaccompanied migrant children.

The Biden administration has opened temporary care facilities in Dallas, Pecos and Midland, two in the US military bases near El Paso and San Antonio and two in Carrizo Springs - all in Texas - as well as another one in San Diego, California.

The Biden administration said the nine facilities provide enough space to accommodate 15,602 migrant children.

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants arriving via its border with Mexico in the past 20 years, according to reports.

Related Topics

San Antonio Springs Pecos Midland El Paso San Diego Dallas United States Mexico Border All Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

4 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.