More Than 18 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 18 million, while the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 687,000 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 06:00 Moscow time on Monday (03:00 GMT), there are 18,017,556 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 687,930. The number of recovered individuals stands at 10,649,108.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (4,665,932) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (154,841), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

