UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 18,000 Refugees Moved From Rukban Camp In Southeastern Syria - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

More Than 18,000 Refugees Moved From Rukban Camp in Southeastern Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) More than 18,000 people were successfully relocated from the Rukban refugee camp in southeastern Syria, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"As of November 14 this year, 18,270 refugees left the Rukban camp, in total 3,897 men, 5,222 women and 9,151 children," Borenkov said at the joint session between Russia and Syria's inter-agency coordination headquarters in Moscow.

He noted that the conditions created by the Syrian government and Russian assistance have contributed to the return of refugees to their homes.

The Rukban camp, which houses tens of thousands of refugees, is located within the zone controlled by the United States around its Al Tanf military base. The US presence has made it difficult for humanitarian workers to access the facility.

The Russian and Syrian governments have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the terrible conditions in Rukban, as well as the reluctance from the US to let refugees leave the camp.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia United States November Women From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

28 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

43 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

52 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash elected FNC Speaker for 17th legislat ..

58 minutes ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.