More Than 18,000 Refugees Moved From Rukban Camp in Southeastern Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) More than 18,000 people were successfully relocated from the Rukban refugee camp in southeastern Syria, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"As of November 14 this year, 18,270 refugees left the Rukban camp, in total 3,897 men, 5,222 women and 9,151 children," Borenkov said at the joint session between Russia and Syria's inter-agency coordination headquarters in Moscow.

He noted that the conditions created by the Syrian government and Russian assistance have contributed to the return of refugees to their homes.

The Rukban camp, which houses tens of thousands of refugees, is located within the zone controlled by the United States around its Al Tanf military base. The US presence has made it difficult for humanitarian workers to access the facility.

The Russian and Syrian governments have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the terrible conditions in Rukban, as well as the reluctance from the US to let refugees leave the camp.