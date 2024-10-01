Open Menu

More Than 20 Feared Dead In Thai School Bus Inferno

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Rescuers worked to recover children's bodies from the charred wreckage of a Thai school bus Tuesday after an accident turned the vehicle into an inferno, with more than 20 feared dead.

A devastating blaze tore through the coach on a highway in a northern Bangkok suburb as it carried 38 children -- ranging from kindergarten age to young teenagers -- and six teachers on a school trip.

The victims' bodies were so badly burned that officials are unable to give a precise death toll yet, while identifying remains could take days.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said 21 people escaped from the blaze but 23 are still unaccounted for and likely to be dead.

Rescue workers put up screens around the wreckage to shield firefighters and investigators as they began recovering bodies.

"Some of the bodies we rescued were very, very small. They must have been very young in age," Piyalak Thinkaew, who is leading the search, told reporters at the scene, adding that the fire started at the front of the bus.

"The kids' instinct was to escape to the back so the bodies were there," he said.

The bodies are so badly charred that it is hard to identify them, he said.

Some of the children who survived suffered horrific burns to their faces, mouths and eyes, doctors treating them told local media.

The bus was one of three carrying children from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam school in the northern province of Uthai Thani on a field trip to a science museum in northern Bangkok.

A video posted on the school's Facebook page just hours before the tragedy shows the group of youngsters in orange uniform shirts stopping off at the ancient Thai capital of Ayyuthaya.

The disaster began when one of the bus tyres burst on the highway around 12:30 pm (0530 GMT), sending it crashing into a barrier and triggering the inferno, rescuers said.

Video footage from the scene showed flames engulfing the bus as it burned under an overpass, huge clouds of dense black smoke billowing into the sky.

