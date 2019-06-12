UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 20 People Detained During Moscow March: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:51 PM

More than 20 people detained during Moscow march: monitor

At least 23 people were detained on Wednesday during a peaceful march through central Moscow against the alleged impunity and corruption of law enforcement agencies, the OVD Info monitor said, amid cries of "shame" and "stop police terror

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 23 people were detained on Wednesday during a peaceful march through central Moscow against the alleged impunity and corruption of law enforcement agencies, the OVD Info monitor said, amid cries of "shame" and "stop police terror.

"The unsanctioned rally was initially called to press for the freedom of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov who was last week arrested on trumped-up drugs charges but released on the eve of the march.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Moscow Drugs March

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

50 seconds ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

52 seconds ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

54 seconds ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

55 seconds ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

1 minute ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.