More than 20 people detained during Moscow march: monitor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 23 people were detained on Wednesday during a peaceful march through central Moscow against the alleged impunity and corruption of law enforcement agencies, the OVD Info monitor said, amid cries of "shame" and "stop police terror.

"The unsanctioned rally was initially called to press for the freedom of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov who was last week arrested on trumped-up drugs charges but released on the eve of the march.