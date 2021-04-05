More Than 20 People Killed In Ferry Crash In Bangladesh - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:10 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) A ferry sank in the Shitalakkha river near the city of Narayanganj in central Bangladesh, killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens of others, as India's Indo-Asian news Service (IANS) reported on Monday.
The ferry reportedly carrying around 100 passengers sank on Sunday evening after being hit by a cargo vessel.
Abdullah Arefin, Narayanganj's deputy director of fire service and civil defense, said that the rescue operation was complicated by a storm.
According to witnesses, the ferry sank quickly and the cargo vessel left the scene of the accident.