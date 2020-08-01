UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 20 People Killed In India's Punjab In 3 Days By Counterfeit Alcohol Poisoning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:30 AM

More Than 20 People Killed in India's Punjab in 3 Days by Counterfeit Alcohol Poisoning

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Authorities in the northern Indian state of Punjab said on Friday they had registered at least 21 people in the past three days dying due to counterfeit alcohol poisoning.

"I have ordered a magisterial enquiry into suspected spurious liquor deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Commissioner, Jalandhar Division will conduct the enquiry and coordinate with concerned SSPs and other officers. Anyone found guilty will not be spared," Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh said on Twitter.

The official ordered police to find out the place of production of the counterfeit alcohol.

According to Punjab Police Department, a total of 21 fatalities were confirmed so far.

Police Chief Dinkar Gupta specified that the alcohol poisoning killed five people in the Muchhal and Tangra villages overnight Wednesday, three other natives of the same villages died on Thursday evening, another seven other people in the Batala city and four people in the Tarn Taran district.

Police said an investigation was underway and one Muchhal villager had been arrested on charges of unintentional murder.

Related Topics

India Murder Chief Minister Police Punjab Twitter Died Amritsar Same

Recent Stories

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

19 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

4 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

2 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.