NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Authorities in the northern Indian state of Punjab said on Friday they had registered at least 21 people in the past three days dying due to counterfeit alcohol poisoning.

"I have ordered a magisterial enquiry into suspected spurious liquor deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Commissioner, Jalandhar Division will conduct the enquiry and coordinate with concerned SSPs and other officers. Anyone found guilty will not be spared," Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh said on Twitter.

The official ordered police to find out the place of production of the counterfeit alcohol.

According to Punjab Police Department, a total of 21 fatalities were confirmed so far.

Police Chief Dinkar Gupta specified that the alcohol poisoning killed five people in the Muchhal and Tangra villages overnight Wednesday, three other natives of the same villages died on Thursday evening, another seven other people in the Batala city and four people in the Tarn Taran district.

Police said an investigation was underway and one Muchhal villager had been arrested on charges of unintentional murder.