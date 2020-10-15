More than 20 protesters arrested in Thailand

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Thai police arrested more than 20 people under sweeping new emergency measures Thursday, with pro-democracy activists reporting a handful of high-profile leaders were among those detained.

The arrests came after thousands gathered in Bangkok, including on the route of a royal motorcade, with many raising a defiant three-fingers.

The anti-government demonstration continued through the night and before dawn Thursday authorities issued an emergency decree banning gatherings of more than four people in Bangkok.

"Twenty-two people have been arrested and are being detained at the Border Patrol Headquarters," said National Police spokesman Yingyos Thepjumnong.

Student leaders issuing calls for a fresh protest in the afternoon will not be allowed to rally, he said.