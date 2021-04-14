UrduPoint.com
More Than 20 Pupils Killed In Fire In Niger

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:28 PM

More than 20 pupils killed in fire in Niger

NAIMEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 20 Nigerien pupils were killed Tuesday afternoon in a violent fire at their school located on the outskirts of Niamey, the city's fire department confirmed Tuesday evening.

According to the commander of the firefighters in Niamey, Colonel Sidi Mohamed, the fire broke out around 4 p.m. local time and quickly spread to all the classrooms built with straw, trapping students inside.

"We unfortunately deplore a lot of victims, more than twenty," he said.

Nigerien Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, accompanied by the ministers of the interior and of national education, went to the scene of the disaster and expressed personal and governmental condolences to the bereaved families.

"It is really a sad event," he said, promising that all efforts will be made so that "if it is a crime, the perpetrators will be brought to justice."

More Stories From World

