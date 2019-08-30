More than 200 New Ebola Cases Hit DR Congo in Past 3 Weeks - UN Health Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Ebola ravaged regions in northeastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo reported more than 200 new cases of the deadly virus in the three-week period ending August 27, the UN World Health Organization said.

"During this period, a total of 203 confirmed cases were reported, with the majority coming from the health zones of Beni, Mandima and Kalunguta," the World Health Organization said in press release on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 2,997 Ebola cases have been reported, with about two thirds of the cases fatal, the release added.

In mid-July, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola epidemic in the DRC as a public health emergency of international concern given that a new case of the virus was reported in Goma, a city of about 2 million bordering Rwanda.

Previously, Ebola cases had only been registered in rural areas, whereas the Goma case threatened to spread the disease to neighboring countries.

In just over a year, the DRC epidemic has become the second deadliest on record. A 2014-15 outbreak in West Africa killed more than 11,000 people.