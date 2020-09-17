UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 200 Virus Cases At Lebanon's Biggest Prison: Doctor

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:32 PM

More than 200 virus cases at Lebanon's biggest prison: doctor

Lebanon's largest prison has more than 200 coronavirus cases, the head of the country's doctors' union warned Thursday, calling for speedy trials to ease overcrowding

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Lebanon's largest prison has more than 200 coronavirus cases, the head of the country's doctors' union warned Thursday, calling for speedy trials to ease overcrowding.

"There are more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Roumieh prison," Sharaf Abu Sharaf told journalists in Beirut, after authorities first announced 22 cases at the weekend.

Abu Sharaf did not specify whether the new cases were all inmates or if they also included prison guards.

But he blamed prisoners for the spike in infections, saying they were not abiding by health measures.

He also called on authorities to speed up trials to ease overcrowding, in a country where suspects can languish in jail for months without a hearing.

Roumieh prison houses more than 4,000 prisoners, around three times its intended capacity, and has long been infamous for its poor conditions.

Related Topics

Hearing Poor Jail Beirut All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

17 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

36 minutes ago

Bale to complete Spurs move this week: agent

13 seconds ago

Anti-polio campaign arrangements reviewed

14 seconds ago

Scientist find oldest known animal sperm in the wo ..

16 seconds ago

BISE to hold painting contests

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.