Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Lebanon's largest prison has more than 200 coronavirus cases, the head of the country's doctors' union warned Thursday, calling for speedy trials to ease overcrowding.

"There are more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Roumieh prison," Sharaf Abu Sharaf told journalists in Beirut, after authorities first announced 22 cases at the weekend.

Abu Sharaf did not specify whether the new cases were all inmates or if they also included prison guards.

But he blamed prisoners for the spike in infections, saying they were not abiding by health measures.

He also called on authorities to speed up trials to ease overcrowding, in a country where suspects can languish in jail for months without a hearing.

Roumieh prison houses more than 4,000 prisoners, around three times its intended capacity, and has long been infamous for its poor conditions.