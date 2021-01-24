UrduPoint.com
More Than 2,000 Arrested At Pro-Navalny Protests Across Russia: Monitor

More than 2,000 protesters were arrested at demonstrations held throughout Russia on Saturday, a monitoring group said, after jailed Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny called for the mass anti-government rallies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :More than 2,000 protesters were arrested at demonstrations held throughout Russia on Saturday, a monitoring group said, after jailed Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny called for the mass anti-government rallies.

The OVD-Info monitor reported that police seized at least 2,131 demonstrators at the protests held in dozens of cities, with 795 arrests carried out in the capital Moscow.

