Open Menu

More Than 2,000 People Buried Under Landslides In Papua New Guinea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM

More than 2,000 people buried under landslides in Papua New Guinea

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Papua New Guinea has estimated that around 2,000 people were buried after landslides hit a remote village last Friday.

In a letter to the UN, the country's disaster agency “estimates that more than 2,000 people could be buried under the rubble,” ABC news reported on Monday.

More than 150 houses have been buried in Yambali village alone, according to Serhan Aktoprak, an official of the UN migration agency mission in Papua New Guinea.

The affected areas are in the highlands of Enga province, north of the country in the southwest Pacific.

According to the UN office in the Pacific Island nation, around “670 people (were) missing but the exact number is to be ascertained as search and rescue efforts continue.”

It said: "Site's remoteness, ongoing terrain movement and damage to access roads is slowing relief efforts."

"Government authorities remain focused on clearing debris and improving access to the site," the UN office added.

Related Topics

United Nations Papua New Guinea SITE Government

Recent Stories

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

8 minutes ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World