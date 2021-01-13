More Than 20,000 National Guard Troops to Help Secure Biden Inauguration - DC Police Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 20,000 soldiers from the US National Guard will be on hand to help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week, acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) More than 20,000 soldiers from the US National Guard will be on hand to help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week, acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"With respect to the National Guard, those numbers, the final numbers - because this has been designated as a national special security event, the final numbers will be provided from the United States Secret Service," Contee told reporters. "I think you can expect to see somewhere upwards beyond 20,000 members of the National Guard that will be here in the footprint of the District of Columbia."