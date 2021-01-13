UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 20,000 National Guard Troops To Help Secure Biden Inauguration - DC Police Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:28 PM

More Than 20,000 National Guard Troops to Help Secure Biden Inauguration - DC Police Chief

More than 20,000 soldiers from the US National Guard will be on hand to help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week, acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) More than 20,000 soldiers from the US National Guard will be on hand to help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week, acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"With respect to the National Guard, those numbers, the final numbers - because this has been designated as a national special security event, the final numbers will be provided from the United States Secret Service," Contee told reporters. "I think you can expect to see somewhere upwards beyond 20,000 members of the National Guard that will be here in the footprint of the District of Columbia."

Related Topics

Police Columbia United States Event From

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

16 minutes ago

Football Italian Cup results

2 minutes ago

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakista ..

2 minutes ago

PDM's gathering in Loralai will prove as failure; ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Adds 3 National Security Council Members to ..

8 minutes ago

RDIF to Deliver 150Mln Doses of Sputnik V to Brazi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.