UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 200,000 Declared Coronavirus Cases In Europe

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

More than 200,000 declared coronavirus cases in Europe

More than 200,000 coronavirus cases have been declared in Europe, with Italy's 63,927 infections and Spain's 39,673 accounting for more than half of the total, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 200,000 coronavirus cases have been declared in Europe, with Italy's 63,927 infections and Spain's 39,673 accounting for more than half of the total, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday.

With at least 200,009 cases, including 10,732 deaths, Europe is the continent worst hit by the pandemic, ahead of Asia with 98,748 cases and 3,570 deaths. The first outbreak was in China in December.

The official figures reflect only a fraction of the total cases as many countries only test for the disease when people are hospitalised.

Related Topics

Europe China Spain Italy December Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maria B’s husband arrested after he was tested p ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issue notices to parties alle ..

2 minutes ago

Nigerian President's Chief of Staff Tests Positive ..

2 minutes ago

Olympic Flame to Remain in Japan Despite Games Pos ..

2 minutes ago

Pilgrims lodged at quarantine centre in large numb ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan arrests over 1,600 for breaking virus curfe ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.