More Than 22,300 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in US - Johns Hopkins University

More than 22,300 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in the United States over the past 24 hours as the daily increase to the case total continues to decline, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) More than 22,300 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in the United States over the past 24 hours as the daily increase to the case total continues to decline, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.

In total, 22,335 new cases and 1,240 new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, according to the database. On Monday, 1,313 new deaths were registered.

According to the database, the increase to the case total has decreased for the third day in a row, down from 25,501 new positive tests on Monday and 29,079 new cases the day before.

To date, the total number of cases confirmed in the United States, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, exceeds 1.18 million. In total, 68,934 people have died in the country after contracting the disease.

On Monday, the New York Times newspaper published the findings of an internal government document, which contained forecasts by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Agency. According to the document, public health officials are forecasting daily increases of 200,000 new COVID-19 cases and 3,000 deaths in the United States by June 1.